Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 1:41 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery strike against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Jan. 29, injuring two men aged 19 and 21, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The 19-year-old man will be treated at home, but the condition of the other victim is "difficult," Lysak noted.

"He has shrapnel wounds to his head and chest. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The city and the adjacent area were hit by Russian forces also overnight and on Jan. 28, inflicting damage but no casualties.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
