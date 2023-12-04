Russian attacks kill 3, injure 11 in Donetsk, Kherson oblasts over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against 11 of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 11, regional officials reported early on Dec. 4.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in Russian attacks against Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

One more person was reported as wounded in Toretsk and another in Avdiivka.

Russian forces launched 117 attacks on Kherson Oblast, killing two people and injuring eight, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly shot down 18 of the 23 Shahed attack drones, as well as one guided Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia overnight.