Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 of 17 attack drones launched by Russia overnight

by Martin Fornusek December 5, 2023 8:29 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 10 of the 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 5.

The drones were reportedly launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Russian forces also attacked with six S-300 missiles, targeting civilian areas in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts, the Air Force said.

Two of the ten drones were downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, one over Kherson Oblast, and one more over Vinnytsia Oblast, the Southern Operational Command reported.

Three drones targeted Lviv Oblast, causing minor infrastructure damage, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

Russia has attacked Ukraine with several large waves of drones in recent days. Some 23 Shaheds, as well as a Kh-59 missile, were launched against Ukraine overnight on Dec. 4.

Ukrainian officials warned earlier that Russia is likely to intensify its strikes once temperatures drop.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:05 PM

Finland plans to ban Russian LNG from 2025.

Finland plans to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from next year, Finnish Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkanen told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Jan. 5.
4:12 PM

Sweden to withdraw aid to Mali over stance toward Russia.

"When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali's military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine," said Johan Forssel, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade and International Development Cooperation.
