Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian strikes kill 1, injure 3 over past day

by Martin Fornusek September 11, 2023 4:02 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sept. 11, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes against nine oblasts over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring three, local officials reported early on Sept. 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in the early hours of Sept. 11, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Some 11 Shahed kamikaze drones were reportedly shot down over the oblast. Russian missiles started a fire in the area of Kryvyi Rih, however, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

Russia also launched an artillery strike against the Nikopol district, damaging a building, two houses, and a gas pipeline.

One person was injured in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Russian attacks further damaged three houses in Druzhba in the Toretsk community, three houses and an industrial facility in the Chasiv Yar community, and five houses in Zarichne in the Lyman community, the officials said.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces targeted residential quarters in the oblast, a school, a building of the State Emergency Service, a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, and a cell tower in the Beryslav district, the governor specified.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 65-year-old man was killed in a Russian rocket strike against Novopavlivka, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

There were seven cases of civilian property damage reported across the oblast, he added.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Foreign volunteers’ car struck by Russian artillery in Chasiv Yar: 2 killed, 2 wounded
Two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.