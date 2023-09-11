Russian strikes kill 1, injure 3 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched strikes against nine oblasts over the past day, killing one civilian and injuring three, local officials reported early on Sept. 11.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone and missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in the early hours of Sept. 11, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Some 11 Shahed kamikaze drones were reportedly shot down over the oblast. Russian missiles started a fire in the area of Kryvyi Rih, however, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

Russia also launched an artillery strike against the Nikopol district, damaging a building, two houses, and a gas pipeline.

One person was injured in Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Russian attacks further damaged three houses in Druzhba in the Toretsk community, three houses and an industrial facility in the Chasiv Yar community, and five houses in Zarichne in the Lyman community, the officials said.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces targeted residential quarters in the oblast, a school, a building of the State Emergency Service, a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, and a cell tower in the Beryslav district, the governor specified.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 65-year-old man was killed in a Russian rocket strike against Novopavlivka, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

There were seven cases of civilian property damage reported across the oblast, he added.

Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.