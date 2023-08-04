Russian forces kill 2, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least 14 others, local officials reported early on Aug. 4.

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two residents were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol during the evening of Aug. 3 and into the night, injuring an 85-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, Lysak said. Both victims are receiving medical attention.

Lysak said Russian forces struck with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, hitting Nikopol as well as the communities of Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove.

The shelling also reportedly damaged over two dozen private homes, two trucks, and a car.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more wounded, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian strike against Kurakhivka killed a civilian and injured two others. One more person was killed in Krasnohorivka, the governor specified.

Multiple private houses were damaged across the oblast, he added.

Nine people were wounded in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

This included four workers of the State Emergency Service who were putting out a fire at an Orthodox church in Kherson, caused by a previous Russian strike.

Russian artillery also hit a trolleybus, injuring three of its passengers and one passerby, officials reported.

A Norwegian volunteer was also injured in the central part of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, Russian strikes further targeted a medical institution, a shopping center, a cinema, and a prison in Kherson.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian artillery shelling injured a 53-year-old man who was subsequently hospitalized, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Russian forces targeted settlements across the oblast, resulting in at least 23 cases of property damage, the governor added.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.