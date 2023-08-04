Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces kill 2, injure 14 over past day

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2023 11:03 AM 2 min read
A building in Nikopol destroyed by Russian shelling, Aug 4, 2023. (Photo via Serhii Lysak's Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least 14 others, local officials reported early on Aug. 4.

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts came under attack.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two residents were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol during the evening of Aug. 3 and into the night, injuring an 85-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, Lysak said. Both victims are receiving medical attention.

Lysak said Russian forces struck with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, hitting Nikopol as well as the communities of Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove.

The shelling also reportedly damaged over two dozen private homes, two trucks, and a car.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and two more wounded, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian strike against Kurakhivka killed a civilian and injured two others. One more person was killed in Krasnohorivka, the governor specified.

Multiple private houses were damaged across the oblast, he added.

Nine people were wounded in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

This included four workers of the State Emergency Service who were putting out a fire at an Orthodox church in Kherson, caused by a previous Russian strike.

Russian artillery also hit a trolleybus, injuring three of its passengers and one passerby, officials reported.

A Norwegian volunteer was also injured in the central part of Kherson.

According to Prokudin, Russian strikes further targeted a medical institution, a shopping center, a cinema, and a prison in Kherson.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian artillery shelling injured a 53-year-old man who was subsequently hospitalized, Governor Yurii Malashko said.

Russian forces targeted settlements across the oblast, resulting in at least 23 cases of property damage, the governor added.

Kharkiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s war costs Ukraine $50 billion annually, PM says
Key developments on Aug. 3: * PM says war cost Ukraine over $50 billion * Interior Ministry identifies over 230,000 alleged Russian war criminals, collaborators * Czech-made components found in Russian kamikaze drone * Russia launches 15 kamikaze drones, 47 airstrikes over 24 hours * Russian a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.