Norwegian volunteer comes under Russian fire in Kherson

Russian troops targeted the central part of Kherson on Aug. 3 afternoon, injuring a volunteer from Norway, the regional authorities reported.

The volunteer received minor injuries and was brought to a local hospital for medical assistance, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration. His life is currently not in danger.

On Aug. 2, Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 55 times, wounding two people and damaging two banks and a consulate building.

Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.