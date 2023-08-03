Russian strikes against Kherson injure 8, including 4 emergency workers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kherson on Aug. 3 injured at least eight people, including four employees of the State Emergency Service, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The four emergency workers were injured in a Russian strike while they were putting out a fire caused by a previous attack, the Interior Ministry informed.

"During the liquidation of a fire caused by a Russian strike against the St. Catherine's Cathedral, another attack took place," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured. All of them are hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary assistance," the ministry said, adding that the Emergency Service's equipment was also damaged.

In another attack, Russian artillery hit a trolleybus in the city at around 7 a.m. Three of its passengers and one passerby were injured in the shelling, according to the prosecutors.

The information on the full number of victims of the morning attacks is being verified, the General Prosecutor's Office said.

On Aug. 1, Russian forces hit a hospital in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring five other members of the medical staff, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.