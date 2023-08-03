Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strikes against Kherson injure 8, including 4 emergency workers

by Martin Fornusek August 3, 2023 10:12 AM 2 min read
Four workers of the State Emergency Service were injured by a Russian strike in Kherson
Four workers of the State Emergency Service were injured by a Russian strike in Kherson while putting out a fire at the St. Catherine's Cathedral, caused by a previous attack, Aug. 3, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kherson on Aug. 3 injured at least eight people, including four employees of the State Emergency Service, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The four emergency workers were injured in a Russian strike while they were putting out a fire caused by a previous attack, the Interior Ministry informed.

"During the liquidation of a fire caused by a Russian strike against the St. Catherine's Cathedral, another attack took place," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Four employees of the State Emergency Service were injured. All of them are hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary assistance," the ministry said, adding that the Emergency Service's equipment was also damaged.

Four workers of the State Emergency Service were injured by a Russian strike in Kherson while putting out a fire at the St. Catherine's Cathedral, caused by a previous attack, Aug. 3, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Four workers of the State Emergency Service were injured by a Russian strike in Kherson while putting out a fire at the St. Catherine's Cathedral, caused by a previous attack, Aug. 3, 2023. (Source: Interior Ministry/Telegram)

In another attack, Russian artillery hit a trolleybus in the city at around 7 a.m. Three of its passengers and one passerby were injured in the shelling, according to the prosecutors.

The information on the full number of victims of the morning attacks is being verified, the General Prosecutor's Office said.

On Aug. 1, Russian forces hit a hospital in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring five other members of the medical staff, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
