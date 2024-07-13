Czech president announces upcoming shipment of shells to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on July 12 that the Czech Republic will send Ukraine 50,000 rounds of ammunition in July and August. From September to the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 80,000 to 100,000 rounds of ammunition per month, he added.

This initiative is part of the Czech Republic's plan to supply half a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine in 2024, according to the Czech Television Company.

After attending the NATO summit in Washington, Pavel arrived in Houston on July 12 to speak at a political debate and meet with local politicians and businessmen.

In February, Pavel announced that Prague had identified 500,000 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm shells outside Europe that could be purchased and sent to Ukraine once the necessary funds were allocated.

By late March, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that several countries had contributed funds to the Czech initiative, potentially resulting in the delivery of 1.5 million rounds to Kyiv.

At the end of June, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that the first batch of ammunition had arrived in Ukraine.