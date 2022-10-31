Another mass attack on Monday morning: Russia hits energy infrastructure across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

On Oct. 31, Russia launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy system during Monday rush hour for the third time in the past month. Russia's aim – which its leadership publicly admits – is to hinder civilians' access to electricity and heat, potentially inflicting humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine.

At around 8 a.m., several explosions were heard in Kyiv. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russian forces hit energy infrastructure sites, which caused power and water supply outages in several districts in the capital. He said Russian forces had damaged an energy facility that supplies power to about 350,000 apartments.

Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russia "hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city." According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the region was hit with S-300 missiles from Belgorod, Russia's city bordering Ukraine near Kharkiv.

Cherkasy Oblast Regional Administration reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit by Russia, with parts of the oblast now facing power outages.

Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine was hit too. The city is currently without electricity, according to Zaporizhzhia Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev. He said at least some districts are facing power outages. Reportedly, some districts of the city have already managed to restore the electricity supply.

Kirovohrad Oblast Governor Andrii Raikovych and Chernivtsi Oblast Governor Ruslan Zaparaniuk also reported strikes on energy facilities in their regions.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said Ukraine's Air Defense shot down Russian missiles over Lviv Oblast.

Missile debris fell in Khmelnytsk and Vinnytsia oblasts, damaging a civilian building. No details have been reported yet.

Russian forces hit energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Pavlohrad, causing "serious damage," according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Ukraine's Air Force reported it downed 44 out of 50 missiles fired at Ukraine on Oct. 31.

This has been the third mass attack on Ukraine on a Monday morning. On Oct. 10, for example, Russian forces fired over 83 missiles to attack Ukraine, claiming at least 20 lives nationwide.

On Oct. 17, during Monday rush hour, Russia launched its first-ever attack on Kyiv using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, killing four civilians in the capital. In total, on that day, Russia fired 43 drones at Ukraine, including at Sumy Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and Odesa.

