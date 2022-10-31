Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Explosions reported in Kharkiv, air raid sirens are on across all regions

October 31, 2022 8:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russia "hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city." He didn't provide details. Cherkasy Oblast Regional Administration reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit by Russia, with parts of the oblast now facing power outages.

Air raid sirens are on in all 24 oblasts and Kyiv. 

