Explosions reported in Kharkiv, air raid sirens are on across all regions
October 31, 2022 8:31 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russia "hit a critical infrastructure facility in the city." He didn't provide details. Cherkasy Oblast Regional Administration reported that a critical infrastructure site in the region was hit by Russia, with parts of the oblast now facing power outages.
Air raid sirens are on in all 24 oblasts and Kyiv.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.