News Feed, Ukraine, Culture, War, Ukrainian film, Russia
Film 'Rock, Scissors, Paper' about war in Ukraine wins BAFTA award

by Kateryna Hodunova February 17, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read
Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Franz Bohm, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer, cast and crew accept the British Short Film Award for 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 16, 2025 in London, England. (Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)
The film "Rock, Paper, Scissors" won the Best British Short Film award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Feb. 16.

The film was directed by Franz Bohm, a 26-year-old British man of German descent. It stars Ukrainian actors Oleksandr Rudynskyi, Serhii Kalantai, Yurii Radionov, and Oleksandr Yatsenko.

The plot is based on real events that happened during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The main character is an 18-year-old boy named Ivan, whose father has been working as a surgeon in the shelter since the first days of the Russian invasion. However, information about the shelter reaches the Russian troops. To protect his family and the wounded, Ivan joins the army and goes to the battlefield.

When Rudynskyi, who played the main character, received the award, he said he was dedicating it to Yevhen Svitlychnyi, a 29-year-old Ukrainian actor and a soldier who died in the Kharkiv sector of the front line on July 19, 2023.

"I dedicate this award to my friend Zhenya (Yevhen) Svitlychnyi, who died in the war five days before the start of filming. And to all those who defend my country and make it independent. Many thanks to BAFTA, and glory to Ukraine!" Rudynskyi said on the stage during the award ceremony.

The world premiere of the film took place in 2024 at the Show Me Shorts Film Festival.

In 2024, another film about the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," won an award for best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards.

The film was directed by Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov, who reached Mariupol with two Associated Press colleagues the day the full-scale invasion was launched and remained in the city for 20 days under heavy bombardment.

‘Donbas is fiction’ — Kateryna Zarembo’s book dismantles Russian myths about Ukraine’s east
For some, Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts evoke images of coal mines, industrial sprawl, and Russian-speaking culture oriented toward Moscow. Yet to accept this as the regions’ defining reality is to ignore a deeper truth: a Ukrainian heritage that Russia has spent centuries attempting to eras…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
