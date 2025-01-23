paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Culture, Russia, Ukraine, War, Propaganda, Crimea, Oscar, United States
Edit post

Russian actor who starred in propaganda films lands Oscar nomination

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 23, 2025 10:18 PM 2 min read
Russian actor Yuriy Borisov attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation for "Anora" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Dec. 03, 2024 in New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian actor Yura Borisov, who has previously starred in Russian propaganda films and illegally visited Russian-occupied Crimea, has received an Academy Award nomination for his role in the film "Anora."

Borisov is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Jan. 23.

Borisov is the first Russian actor to land an Oscar nomination in nearly five decades. This recognition of a Russian actor who has never spoken out against Russia's aggression comes as Moscow continues to wage a brutal war against Ukraine, which has already killed tens of thousands of people, including at least 12,300 civilians.

Directed by U.S. filmmaker Sean Baker, "Anora" is a modern-day reimagining of the Cinderella story set in Brighton Beach's Russian community. It follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

The film has also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2 this year.

Borisov is an acclaimed Russian actor who has starred in a number of Russian films promoting state propaganda, such as "AK-47," which was partially filmed in occupied Crimea.

Russia invaded and illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Entering Crimea from Russian territory is illegal.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion eight years later, Borisov hasn't publicly spoken out against his country's war of aggression.

The decision has once again sparked a debate over the glorification of Russian culture and cooperation with Russians while Moscow is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Earlier in September, the Toronto International Film Festival sparked outrage for screening "Russians at War," a documentary by a Russian-Canadian filmmaker that whitewashes Russian soldiers participating in the invasion of Ukraine.

At this year's Oscars, the Ukrainian documentary "Porcelain War" is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, the film tells the story of three Kharkiv artists who joined the Ukrainian army while continuing to create porcelain figurines as an act of cultural resistance during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russia’s looting of history is a theft of who we are
I first visited the looted museums of Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine, in May 2024. At the time, my team at the Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit and I were beginning an investigation into the illegal export of artifacts from Kherson to occupied Crimea by Russian forces
The Kyiv IndependentYevheniia Motorevska
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
News Editor
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.