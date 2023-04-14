Anand: All 8 Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Canada now in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

All eight Leopard 2 tanks pledged to Ukraine by Canada are now in Poland, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand reported on April 14.

"We’ll continue to stand with Ukraine and to provide Ukrainians with the tools that they need to fight and win this war," Anand wrote.

The first batch of Canada's Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Poland in early February where they were used for training Ukrainian soldiers on how to use them.

On April 11, Anand also announced a new small arms package for Ukraine in cooperation with firearms manufacturer Colt Canada that included 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Canada previously pledged 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 1,800 rounds of 105 mm tank training ammunition, and 12 air defense missiles to Ukraine after the tenth Ramstein summit on March 15.