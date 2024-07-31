Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Survey, Polls, Democrats, Republicans, Ukraine
Edit post

Americans evenly split on US' responsibility to aid Ukraine, survey shows

by Martin Fornusek July 31, 2024 1:37 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington, DC on Oct. 24, 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Americans are evenly divided on whether their country has a responsibility to aid Ukraine, with 48% saying it does and 49% it does not, according to a survey published by Pew Research on July 29.

Similarly to a number of earlier polls, there is a visible partisan split on the issue.

While around 63% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning respondents believe the U.S. has the responsibility, only 36% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Americans think the same, the survey shows.

These views are likely to play an important role as the U.S. heads toward a presidential election this November.

The Republican Party's nominee and former President Donald Trump has often espoused isolationist views and pledged to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, a plan which could reportedly include pressuring Kyiv to cede territory.

Sitting President Joe Biden, who has positioned the U.S. as the leader of the pro-Kyiv coalition, said he will not run for re-election. While the Democratic Party is yet to announce its nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris is widely seen as the most likely candidate.

Americans remain divided on the level of aid the U.S. is providing to Ukraine. Some 29% believe the support is too high, 19% think it is too low, while 26% consider it to be just the right amount.

Nearly half of Republicans (47%) think Washington is helping Kyiv too much, while around 62% of Democrats say the level of assistance is appropriate or too low.

The partisan divide continues to widen also on whether Russia's war is a major threat to the U.S. – while 45% of Democrats consider it a serious threat, only 26% of Republicans think so.

The number of Democrats who agreed with this statement has risen somewhat since earlier this year, while the number of Republicans slightly declined, Pew Research said.

There is strong bipartisan support for maintaining economic sanctions against Russia (69%), while 54% agree with continuing to send military aid.

The sanctions found majority support both among Democrats (77%) and Republicans (66%).

Around 54% of respondents also want Ukraine to be able to strike targets deep inside Russia with U.S. arms.

The Biden administration has permitted Ukraine to use certain weapons like HIMARS to strike just across the border with Russia, but the restrictions on deep strikes remain in place.

Russia will likely try to influence US election in Trump’s favor, intelligence official tells media
The official, who is associated with the U.S. Foreign Malign Influence Center, said that Iran will likely continue to oppose Trump and that China does not have a preference.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.