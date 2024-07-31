Americans evenly split on US' responsibility to aid Ukraine, survey shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

Americans are evenly divided on whether their country has a responsibility to aid Ukraine, with 48% saying it does and 49% it does not, according to a survey published by Pew Research on July 29.

Similarly to a number of earlier polls, there is a visible partisan split on the issue.

While around 63% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning respondents believe the U.S. has the responsibility, only 36% of Republicans and Republican-leaning Americans think the same, the survey shows.

These views are likely to play an important role as the U.S. heads toward a presidential election this November.

The Republican Party's nominee and former President Donald Trump has often espoused isolationist views and pledged to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, a plan which could reportedly include pressuring Kyiv to cede territory.

Sitting President Joe Biden, who has positioned the U.S. as the leader of the pro-Kyiv coalition, said he will not run for re-election. While the Democratic Party is yet to announce its nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris is widely seen as the most likely candidate.

Americans remain divided on the level of aid the U.S. is providing to Ukraine. Some 29% believe the support is too high, 19% think it is too low, while 26% consider it to be just the right amount.

Nearly half of Republicans (47%) think Washington is helping Kyiv too much, while around 62% of Democrats say the level of assistance is appropriate or too low.

The partisan divide continues to widen also on whether Russia's war is a major threat to the U.S. – while 45% of Democrats consider it a serious threat, only 26% of Republicans think so.

The number of Democrats who agreed with this statement has risen somewhat since earlier this year, while the number of Republicans slightly declined, Pew Research said.

There is strong bipartisan support for maintaining economic sanctions against Russia (69%), while 54% agree with continuing to send military aid.

The sanctions found majority support both among Democrats (77%) and Republicans (66%).

Around 54% of respondents also want Ukraine to be able to strike targets deep inside Russia with U.S. arms.

The Biden administration has permitted Ukraine to use certain weapons like HIMARS to strike just across the border with Russia, but the restrictions on deep strikes remain in place.