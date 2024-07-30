Russia will likely try to influence US election in Trump's favor, intelligence official tells media

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely seeking to influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election in favor of Republican nominee Donald Trump, NBC News reported on July 30, citing an unnamed U.S. intelligence official.

Authorities say that Russia remains the most significant threat in terms of election disinformation, while there are signs that Iran is increasing its activities and China is taking a cautious approach regarding the 2024 election.

U.S. officials have said that Russia engaged in a widespread campaign of digital disinformation and hacking in the past two American presidential elections, with particular effort dedicated to the 2016 election.

Russia has also been accused of meddling in the U.K.'s 2016 Brexit referendum.

The official, who is associated with the U.S. Foreign Malign Influence Center, said that Iran will likely continue to oppose Trump and that China does not have a preference.

The comments were "the clearest sign yet that the U.S. believes Trump remains Russia’s preferred candidate even after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and (Vice President Kamala) Harris became the presumptive nominee," NBC wrote.

It was the latest in a series of warnings about Russia's malicious intentions toward the upcoming U.S. election from American intelligence officials.

The previous day, top U.S. intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is using unsuspecting Americans and commercial public relations firms in Russia to spread disinformation about the race.