Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ambassador to Turkey denies reports about Ankara's supplies of cluster munitions to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2023 7:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, has denied reports about Turkey’s alleged delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine and called it “nothing more than gossip.”

Bodnar told the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on Jan. 11 that such claims are made in an attempt to damage Ukraine-Turkish relations, as well as the international image of these two countries. According to Bodnar, the reports could be part of a Russian propaganda campaign targeting Ukraine and Turkey.

The diplomat also noted that international law prohibits the use of cluster munitions, and that Ukraine adheres to international law.

Earlier on Jan. 11, U.S. news publication Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. and European officials familiar with the matter, that Turkey began sending artillery-fired cluster munitions to Ukraine in late 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.