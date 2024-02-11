US Ambassador: 'We need to support Ukraine to stop such horrific crimes'

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned Russia’s Feb. 10 attack on Kharkiv that killed seven people, writing that "this is why we need to support Ukraine, to stop such horrific crimes."

"Our hearts go out to Kharkiv, a city that has suffered greatly from Russia’s attacks. Over the weekend, 7 people, including one family with 3 children, were killed," Brink posted on X on Feb. 11.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv overnight on Feb. 10 creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that 57 people had been injured in the attack and declared Feb. 11 as a day of mourning in the city.

Following the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "terror cannot go unpunished" and "Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed."

"(The) terrorists must lose this war they initiated. Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed. Only then will security for all become part of reality once again," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast are frequently targeted by Russian drones and missiles.

