News, Kharkiv
Zelensky on latest Kharkiv attack: 'Terror cannot go unpunished'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 4:30 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv. (President Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv, writing on Feb. 10 that "terror cannot go unpunished" and "Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed."

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv overnight on Feb. 10 creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed at least seven people, including three children.

According to Zelensky, four people were rescued and dozens of others have been evacuated from their homes.

"(The) terrorists must lose this war they initiated. Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed. Only then will security for all become part of reality once again," Zelensky wrote.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department, reported that an entire family was burned alive in their home. The youngest child was less than one year-old.

"It is impossible to identify the body of the baby at the scene. The burning temperature was such that the bones and the baby's body almost turned to ashes," Bolvinov wrote.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast are frequently targeted by Russian drones and missiles.

‘It hurts’: Kharkiv resident walks around hardest-hit district
Oleh Puteshenko walked through the ruins of his former workplace, a restaurant in Kharkiv, barely holding back tears. The 46-year-old, who used to work as a security guard, spoke proudly of the restaurant as he showed the terrace where he spent most of his days taking care of the
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 7.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
