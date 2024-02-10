Zelensky on latest Kharkiv attack: 'Terror cannot go unpunished'

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv, writing on Feb. 10 that "terror cannot go unpunished" and "Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed."

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv overnight on Feb. 10 creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed at least seven people, including three children.

According to Zelensky, four people were rescued and dozens of others have been evacuated from their homes.

"(The) terrorists must lose this war they initiated. Russia must be held accountable for every life it has ruined and destroyed. Only then will security for all become part of reality once again," Zelensky wrote.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of Kharkiv Oblast police's investigative department, reported that an entire family was burned alive in their home. The youngest child was less than one year-old.

"It is impossible to identify the body of the baby at the scene. The burning temperature was such that the bones and the baby's body almost turned to ashes," Bolvinov wrote.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast are frequently targeted by Russian drones and missiles.