Zelensky: 1 Ukrainian possibly killed in Israel, search for 2 others underway

Information about the possible death of one Ukrainian citizen in Israel is "being verified," and the search for two other citizens is underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram on the evening of Oct. 7.

Following an attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israel on the morning of Oct. 7, Zelensky said that he has "been in constant contact with our diplomats and intelligence."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war." Fighting in Israel and Gaza is still underway.

According to Reuters, over 200 Israelis have been reported killed and over 1,000 have been wounded.

Zelensky said the assault was "thoroughly prepared" and added that "the whole world understands which terror sponsors could have encouraged and organized this attack."

He called Ukrainians in Israel to take all possible precautions, follow the instructions of the security forces, and contact the Ukrainian embassy "by any means available to you" if in need of assistance.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry estimates there to be around 500,000 Ukrainians in Israel, and has set up an operational headquarters to assist them.