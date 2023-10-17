Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelenska calls Israeli first lady, confirms 13 Ukrainians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2023 12:02 AM 2 min read
First Lady Olena Zelensky speaks with her Israeli counterpart, Michal Herzog, on the phone on Oct. 17, 2023. (Olena Zelenska/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

First Lady Olena Zelensky held a phone call with Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog on Oct. 17, during which she expressed her condolences to the victims of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

"We feel your pain, the pain of every family in Israel. Ukrainians in all corners of our country express support for the people of Israel, and I want to convey this to you," Zelenska said, according to the Presidential Office.

"Our military recorded a video in support of the Israeli people. These and many other manifestations of solidarity confirm how close our peoples are in both joy and sorrow."

Zelenska also noted that, as of Oct. 17, 13 Ukrainian citizens are confirmed dead as a result of Hamas' attack, although identification of the bodies is reportedly ongoing and information is changing daily.

According to the statement, a Ukrainian boy whose mother was killed in the attack was wounded, and he is being provided with medical and psychological assistance.

A total of 436 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from Israel thus far.

Meanwhile, around 260 Ukrainian nationals remain trapped in the besieged region of northern Gaza as of Oct. 17.

"The First Lady of Ukraine emphasized that terrorism has no borders," the Presidential Office's statement said.

"Therefore, it is even more important that countries that oppose it act together. Ukraine consistently stands for peace in the Middle East for all peoples."

The Palestinian armed militant group Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, using missiles and soldiers who infiltrated into Israeli territory.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
