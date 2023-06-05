Over 30% of checked bomb shelters in Ukraine not ready to receive people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Out of 50,195 bomb shelters checked by the authorities by June 5, up to one-third are closed or unsuitable for use, the Interior Ministry announced on Telegram.

The National Police, the State Emergency Service, and the local authorities have already examined 79% of all shelters in Ukraine.

From the already examined ones, 11,644 (23%) were unsuitable for use and 4,679 (9%) were closed.

In Kyiv, the authorities have already checked 2,156 bomb shelters, which is 48% of the total number in the capital.

The current results show that of all the shelters examined in Kyiv, 804 (37%) were unsuitable and 137 (6%) were closed, leaving only 1,215 (57%) bomb shelters open and ready to receive people.

On June 1, three civilians were killed in a Russian air strike in Kyiv while trying to reach an inaccessible bomb shelter.

The incident sparked outrage towards authorities for not ensuring the proper functioning of the civil defense system.