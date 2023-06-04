Minister: Only half of bomb shelters in Kyiv ready to receive people

This audio is created with AI assistance

After more than 15 months of Russia's war against Ukraine, only half of the 1,078 bomb shelters in Kyiv checked by a government commission are ready for use, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin reported on June 4.

According to the results of the commission's first day of work, 359 bomb shelters were not suitable, and 122 bomb shelters simply could not be opened.

"When we selectively checked shelters in (Kyiv's) Obolon district with our mayor yesterday, the vast majority of shelters were closed,” Kamyshin wrote in his Telegram channel.

"And after they were opened, they were not ready to be used."

On June 3, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the city authorities had received about 1,000 complaints from Kyiv residents within just one day of initiating the feedback system.

On June 1, a Russian strike on the city killed two women and a 9-year old girl. The civilians were killed by debris as they tried to enter a bomb shelter that turned out to be closed.

The incident triggered a major scandal, with Kyiv residents criticizing the authorities for failing to ensure the proper functioning of bomb shelters.

