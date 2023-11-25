Air Force warns of possible air strikes, drone activity in multiple oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Air Force issued warnings of drone activity and air strikes in Ukraine's east on the evening of Nov. 25 following massive drone attacks the previous morning.

Drone activity was recorded over or in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.

A threat of Russian air strikes was reported for Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts.

Ukrainian air defenses downed 74 out of 75 drones Russia launched against Ukraine in the early hours of Nov. 25. Kyiv suffered its largest drone attack since the start of the full-scale war, with around 50 drones downed in and around Ukraine's capital.

The strikes resulted in five people injured, including an 11-year-old child, property damage, and power outages.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack as a "deliberate terror." He pointed out that the strikes coincided with the Holodomor Memorial Day, a commemoration of a man-made artificial famine from the years 1932-33 aimed against the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is likely to intensify attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure once the temperatures drop.