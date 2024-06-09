Air Force: Ukraine to start testing domestically produced guided aerial bombs soon

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military will start testing domestically produced guided aerial bombs in just a few weeks, Serhii Holubtsov, a top officer at the Air Force Command, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in a June 9 interview.

Ukraine is currently working on refitting and creating its own guided aerial bombs based on the design of unguided bombs, Holubtsov said.

One of Ukraine's key goals for 2024 is to increase the defense industry production capacity by six times, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 3.

"This means more drones, more shells, more ammunition, and armored vehicles for our military," Shmyhal said.

In March, the Washington Post reported that Ukrainian defense industry representatives were considering launching the domestic production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells.

NATO-standard 155 mm shells are necessary for the artillery systems supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.