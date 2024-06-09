Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Air Force: Ukraine to start testing domestically produced guided aerial bombs soon

by Daria Shulzhenko June 9, 2024 8:00 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle near the recently liberated town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian military will start testing domestically produced guided aerial bombs in just a few weeks, Serhii Holubtsov, a top officer at the Air Force Command, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in a June 9 interview.

Ukraine is currently working on refitting and creating its own guided aerial bombs based on the design of unguided bombs, Holubtsov said.

One of Ukraine's key goals for 2024 is to increase the defense industry production capacity by six times, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 3.

"This means more drones, more shells, more ammunition, and armored vehicles for our military," Shmyhal said.

In March, the Washington Post reported that Ukrainian defense industry representatives were considering launching the domestic production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells.

NATO-standard 155 mm shells are necessary for the artillery systems supplied by Ukraine's Western allies.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Biden warns that Putin is 'not going to stop at Ukraine.'

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 8: "The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not — I say it again — walk away."
2:48 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 26 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 8. No casualties were reported.
