Air Force: 21 out of 26 Iranian-made Shahed drones downed over Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force reported shooting down 21 out of 26 Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on May 3.

The drones were launched from the north in Russia's western Bryansk Oblast and from the south on the eastern coast of the Azov Sea, the Air Force said.

No information about the drones that were not intercepted or what, if anything they hit, has not yet been made available by Ukrainian authorities as of 8:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down all of the drones launched at the capital, the Kyiv City Military Administration earlier wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts were activated across several regions in Ukraine overnight on May 3, with explosions reported by local media outlets in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched the latest large-scale missile strike against Ukraine overnight on May 1, injuring at least 34 people.