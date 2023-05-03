Ukrainian military shoots down all drones fired at Kyiv overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defenses shot down all the Iranian-made drones that Russia'a fired at the capital overnight on May 3, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to Serhii Popko, head of the administration, there were no casualties or destruction following the attack, the third Russian attack at the city over the last six days.

Russia exclusively fired Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" drones at Kyiv, the administration said, saying they were launched from various directions.

Russia launched the latest large-scale missile strike against Ukraine overnight on May 1, injuring at least 34 people. Kyiv Oblast was attacked by both missiles and drones in that mass attack, all of them also shot down.

The previous mass attack took place on April 28, with Russian attacks killing at least 19 civilians and injuring 24 more.