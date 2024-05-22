Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs all 24 Russian drones overnight

by Kateryna Denisova May 22, 2024 8:30 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the unit of the mobile air defense group shoot down enemy drones using the ZU-23-2 Soviet 23-mm twin anti-aircraft gun in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 24 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 22, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, from occupied Crimea, and from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts, Oleshchuk said.

Russian troops reportedly conducted an air strikes on the towns of Shostka and Konotop in Sumy Oblast overnight, leaving a number of settlements without electricity.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Tucker Carlson's team denies launching show on Russian TV.

The Russian state television network Rossiya 24 posted episodes of a purported new show with U.S. far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson on May 21, but Carlson's team said he had nothing to do with it.
