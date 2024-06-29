Air Force: Ukraine downs all 10 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense shot down all 10 of the Shahed-type attack drones that were launched by Russia overnight on June 29, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions. In Vinnytsia Oblast, sounds of explosions were heard around 3 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported - although the explosions did not amount to any reported damage or casualties.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in the weeks following.

Overnight on June 29, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down six Ukrainian-launched drones over Bryansk, Tver, and Belgorod oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.















