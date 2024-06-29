Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs all 10 Russian drones launched overnight

by Dmytro Basmat June 29, 2024 7:27 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of a mobile air defense unit of the 117th Mechanized Brigade wait for potential air threats at a position in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on April 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense shot down all 10 of the Shahed-type attack drones that were launched by Russia overnight on June 29, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks. The drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Throughout the night, the Air Force warned of the threat of drone attacks in multiple regions. In Vinnytsia Oblast, sounds of explosions were heard around 3 a.m. local time, Suspilne reported - although the explosions did not amount to any reported damage or casualties.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukraine began implementing rolling blackouts on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in the weeks following.

Overnight on June 29, Russia's Defense Ministry also claimed that its air defenses had shot down six Ukrainian-launched drones over Bryansk, Tver, and Belgorod oblasts, as well as occupied Crimea. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

Ukraine war latest: Kremlin claims ‘provocations’ from US drones over Black Sea, prepares potential response
Key updates on June 28: * Kremlin claims ‘provocations’ from US drones over Black Sea, prepares potential response * Drone hits oil depot in Tambov Oblast, Russian official says * Russia hits nine-story residential building in downtown Dnipro, killing at least 1, injuring 5 * Another Russian Su…
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Video

Life in wartime Kyiv with blackouts

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent months, leading to lengthy and almost daily interruptions in electricity supply all over Ukraine. In this video, the Kyiv Independent shows how Kyiv lives amid blackouts in the summertime.
4:18 PM

Spotify removes music by pro-war Russian singers.

The removals impacted the band Lyube and singers Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov, and Shaman, who sang at a concert in Moscow in September 2022 in support of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory.
