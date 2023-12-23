Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 Russian drones on Dec. 22

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed nine Russian Shahed-type drones in Odesa and Khmelnytskyi oblasts late on Dec. 22, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram.

Seven drones were destroyed over Odesa Oblast, with two more downed over Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to the regional authorities.

No casualties were reported in the late evening attacks.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said one explosion damaged the windows of an educational institution in Odesa district. No damage was reported in Khmelnytsky Oblast.

The news comes after a drone attack on Kyiv on Dec. 21 injured two people and damaged a high-rise apartment building in the capital's Solomianskyi district.