Air defense downs 7 Russian drones in Odesa Oblast

by Elsa Court December 22, 2023 10:42 PM 1 min read
One of the Russian attack drones downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
Air defense in Odesa Oblast downed seven Russian attack drones, the Southern Defense Forces reported on the evening of Dec. 22.

Russia frequently attacks Odesa Oblast, in particular its port and grain export infrastructure.

"All seven enemy targets were shot down," but one explosion damaged the windows of an educational institutions in Odesa district, the report said.

No casualties have been reported, according to Odesa Oblast Governer Oleh Kiper. The air alarm sounded at around 6:15 p.m. local time and lasted nearly two hours.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa on Dec. 12 wounded two civilians, one of whom later died of a heart attack while receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.

Russian drone strike on Kyiv, attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 4
Russian attacks across Ukraine, including a drone attack on Kyiv, killed one person and injured at least four overnight on Dec. 21, regional authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Elsa Court
Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
