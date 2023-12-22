Air defense downs 7 Russian drones in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense in Odesa Oblast downed seven Russian attack drones, the Southern Defense Forces reported on the evening of Dec. 22.

Russia frequently attacks Odesa Oblast, in particular its port and grain export infrastructure.

"All seven enemy targets were shot down," but one explosion damaged the windows of an educational institutions in Odesa district, the report said.

No casualties have been reported, according to Odesa Oblast Governer Oleh Kiper. The air alarm sounded at around 6:15 p.m. local time and lasted nearly two hours.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa on Dec. 12 wounded two civilians, one of whom later died of a heart attack while receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.