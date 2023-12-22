Skip to content
Russian drone strike on Kyiv, attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 4

by Nate Ostiller December 22, 2023 9:35 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a drone strike on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district overnight on Dec. 22. (Kyiv City Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine, including a drone attack on Kyiv, killed one person and injured at least four overnight on Dec. 21, regional authorities reported.

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Dec. 21, wounding two people, one of whom was hospitalized, Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko reported.

A drone damaged a high-rise apartment in the capital's Solomianskyi district, causing a fire on the building's upper floors and injuring two people.

Debris from intercepted drones reportedly fell on a home in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, causing another fire but no casualties.

There were also reports of debris falling in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, although no damage or casualties were reported.

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed drones, which were launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast, Krasnodar Krai region, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine reportedly shot down 24 of Russia's drones over its Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast killed one person and injured two, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Over 60 attacks were recorded in the city of Kherson.

Attacks were reported in other oblasts that caused damage but no casualties.

Intelligence service claims top judicial official has Russian citizenship; he denies it, cites pressure
Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service has alleged that Roman Ihnatov, head of the High Qualification Commission, a key agency in Ukraine’s judicial system, has Russian citizenship. Ihnatov, who worked as an investigator in Russia in the 1990s and was required by the law to be a Russian citizen at…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Nate Ostiller
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.