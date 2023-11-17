Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 out of 10 Russian drones launched overnight

by Olena Goncharova November 17, 2023 7:54 AM 1 min read
This photograph taken on Oct. 20, 2023 shows shot-down Russian drones and their parts at an exhibition called "A threat from the sky" at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down nine of the 10 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 17. The drones were launched from around Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and units of mobile fire groups were used to down the weapons, according to the post.

The UAVs have been downed over Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Meanwhile, several S-300 missiles were targeted at Donetsk Oblast, according to the Air Force. No casualties have been reported following the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson, killing a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, according to local authorities.

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast
Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 16, firing at least 10 times over the course of the day, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:31 PM

Poll: Majority of Ukrainians would disapprove of Zaluzhnyi's resignation.

An overwhelming majority (72%) of Ukrainians would disapprove of the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and only 8% believe that there are serious disagreements between him and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) released on Dec. 20 found.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:46 AM

Colorado’s top court removes Trump from 2024 ballot.

The U.S. state of Colorado’s highest court removed former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 election ballot, ruling that he cannot be considered as a candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” CNN reported on Dec. 19.
9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.