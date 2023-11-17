Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 out of 10 Russian drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down nine of the 10 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 17. The drones were launched from around Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and units of mobile fire groups were used to down the weapons, according to the post.

The UAVs have been downed over Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Meanwhile, several S-300 missiles were targeted at Donetsk Oblast, according to the Air Force. No casualties have been reported following the attack.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson, killing a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, according to local authorities.