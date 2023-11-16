Russian attacks in Kherson kill 1, injure at least 8, including 15-year-old girl

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in the city of Kherson on Nov. 16 killed a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, including a 15-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Six of the injured were taken to the hospital, and two were treated on the spot.

The attacks also damaged houses and other civilian infrastructure.

It is unknown at the time of this publication if there were other casualties or what the extent of the damage was. Prokudin did not specify what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Earlier on Nov. 16, Russian attacks on the town of Bilozerka, also in Kherson Oblast, killed one and injured at least four.