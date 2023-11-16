Skip to content
Russian attacks in Kherson kill 1, injure at least 8, including 15-year-old girl

by Nate Ostiller November 16, 2023 10:30 PM 1 min read
A photo capturing a shelter near a bus stop in Kherson on Nov. 5, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
Russian attacks in the city of Kherson on Nov. 16 killed a 75-year-old woman while she was in her apartment and injured at least eight others, including a 15-year-old girl, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Six of the injured were taken to the hospital, and two were treated on the spot.

The attacks also damaged houses and other civilian infrastructure.

It is unknown at the time of this publication if there were other casualties or what the extent of the damage was. Prokudin did not specify what type of weapon was used in the attack.

Earlier on Nov. 16, Russian attacks on the town of Bilozerka, also in Kherson Oblast, killed one and injured at least four.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Nate Ostiller
