Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova November 17, 2023 5:41 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city centre damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Region, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 16, firing at least 10 times over the course of the day, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Druzhbivka came under fire. The administration recorded 70 explosions throughout the day.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

The Russian military targeted different communities with an onslaught of shelling, and mortar attacks, as well as grenade launchers. The Druzhbivka community experienced the most intense attacks, with 26 explosions recorded in the area.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia endure daily shelling, subjecting residents in these vulnerable border settlements to multiple attacks each day.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary; death toll of Selydove attack rises to 4
Key developments of Nov. 16: * Zelensky meets new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron * Death toll of Donetsk Oblast attack rises to 4 * Ukraine’s secret ‘Black Box’ project revealed to be long-range attack drones * Russian attack damages thermal power plant fourth time * Air Force: Ukraine dow…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
9:51 AM

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes.

Trucks were able to pass through the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.