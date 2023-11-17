Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 16, firing at least 10 times over the course of the day, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, and Druzhbivka came under fire. The administration recorded 70 explosions throughout the day.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

The Russian military targeted different communities with an onslaught of shelling, and mortar attacks, as well as grenade launchers. The Druzhbivka community experienced the most intense attacks, with 26 explosions recorded in the area.

Communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia endure daily shelling, subjecting residents in these vulnerable border settlements to multiple attacks each day.