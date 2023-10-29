Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 Russian drones

by Olena Goncharova October 29, 2023 8:32 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 kamikaze drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Shahed drones overnight on Oct. 29, the Air Force said in their morning update.

Russian forcers launched a Kh-59 cruise missile along with the Shaheds. The drones were launched from Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodarsk Krai and the Kh-59 was launched from Belgorod region.

The cruise missile was targeted at Poltava Oblast. There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure, according to the regional governor.

All Russian drones were downed over Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops struck the village of Ivanivka in southern Kherson Oblast, injuring two people.

General Staff: Ukraine repelled 48 attacks as Russia assaults across east
Russia continues its assault around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where 10 attacks were repelled, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
