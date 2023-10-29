Air Force: Ukraine downs 5 Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s air defense shot down five Shahed drones overnight on Oct. 29, the Air Force said in their morning update.

Russian forcers launched a Kh-59 cruise missile along with the Shaheds. The drones were launched from Russia's port city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodarsk Krai and the Kh-59 was launched from Belgorod region.

The cruise missile was targeted at Poltava Oblast. There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure, according to the regional governor.

All Russian drones were downed over Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops struck the village of Ivanivka in southern Kherson Oblast, injuring two people.