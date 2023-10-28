Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 28, wounding two people, the regional administration reported.

The victims, a 40-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, were hospitalized following the attack, according to the authorities.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Russian multi-weapon attacks against the southern region on Oct. 27 and overnight wounded 11 residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier in the day.