Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine repelled 48 attacks as Russia assaults across east

by Alexander Khrebet October 28, 2023 8:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the front line in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces repelled 48 Russian attacks in many sectors of the eastern front, including in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, and Marinka axes over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update on Oct. 28.

Russia continues its assault around Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where 10 attacks were repelled, according to the report.

The military said the Russian forces tried to reclaim lost positions near Klischiivka and Andriivka In the Bakhmut sector. All six attacks were repelled.  

Andriivka is located around three kilometers south of the Klishchiivka and less than 10 kilometers south of occupied Bakhmut.

The General Staff said Russian forces conducted five missile strikes, including with Iskander missiles, targeting Ukrainian positions and settlements, 18 airstrikes, and 20 artillery barrages across the front line.

Ukraine’s air defenses downed three out of four Iskander cruise missiles Russia launched at Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on Oct. 28, while the remaining missile “also did not reach its target,” the Air Force reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked a residential area in Kherson, injuring a man, who has been hospitalized, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 28.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported on Oct. 28 that the attack had damaged power lines, causing a blackout for 2,000 locals.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that Russian forces hit Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka communities on Oct. 28.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
