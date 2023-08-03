Russian forces attack Kyiv with Shahed drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kyiv on August 2, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense detected and destroyed nearly a dozen aerial targets on their approach to the city.

"Like yesterday, it was a massive attack," said Serhiy Popko, head of the administration.

No casualties or damages have been reported at this time, though the effects of the attack are still being assessed.

The aerial alert in the capital lasted three hours. Popko noted that this was the 820th alert for Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The previous night, Russian forces also launched a drone strike on Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported shooting down more than 10 drones in that attack. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated that falling debris from drones caused damage to administrative buildings in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.