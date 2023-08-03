Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces attack Kyiv with Shahed drones

by Daria Bevziuk August 3, 2023 6:57 AM 1 min read
Residential buildings in Kyiv after a Shahed drone attack in July, 2023. (Photo by Oleg Pereverzev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched Iranian-made Shahed drones at Kyiv on August 2, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense detected and destroyed nearly a dozen aerial targets on their approach to the city.

"Like yesterday, it was a massive attack," said Serhiy Popko, head of the administration.

No casualties or damages have been reported at this time, though the effects of the attack are still being assessed.

The aerial alert in the capital lasted three hours. Popko noted that this was the 820th alert for Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The previous night, Russian forces also launched a drone strike on Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported shooting down more than 10 drones in that attack. Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated that falling debris from drones caused damage to administrative buildings in the Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
