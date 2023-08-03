General Staff: Russia has lost 247,850 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 3 that Russia had lost 247,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 620 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,224 tanks, 8,234 armored fighting vehicles, 7,372 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,892 artillery systems, 704 multiple launch rocket systems, 465 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,077 drones, and 18 boats.