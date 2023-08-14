Air Force: Ukraine downs 15 Shahed drones, 8 Kalibr missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves overnight on Aug. 14 using Iranian-made kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, the Air Force reported.

Russia used a total of 15 Shahed-136/131 drones and eight Kalibr missiles, all of which were shot down, according to the report.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, a town on the Azov Sea coast in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, and the missiles flew from a ship stationed near Yalta in Russian-occupied Crimea, the military wrote.

Fragments of missiles and drones fell in Odesa, causing fires in several city locations, added the Air Force. First responders are working on the spots.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, the debris damaged an educational institute's dormitory, a residential building, and a supermarket.

Three employees of the supermarket were injured, Kiper said in his latest update on Telegram.

The blast wave knocked out windows in several buildings and damaged cars parked nearby, the official added.

Early on Aug. 14, Ukrainian troops also destroyed a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, according to the Air Force.