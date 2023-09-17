Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 out of 16 missiles, drones launched by Russia overnight

by Daria Shulzhenko September 17, 2023 10:27 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 12 out of 16 missiles and drones that Russia launched primarily in the direction of southern Odesa Oblast overnight on Sept. 17, the Air Force reported.

According to the report, Ukraine downed all six Shahed 131/136 drones, as well as six out of 10 Russian Kh-101, Kh-555, and Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Those missiles that were not shot down hit the territory of a civilian agricultural enterprise in Odesa Oblast, the Air Force said.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said a grain depot and other agricultural infrastructure in Berezivka district had been hit.  There were no casualties, according to the official.

Kiper also said that local air defense destroyed two drones and five missiles.

Air raid alerts were activated in the city of Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions at around 4:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 17.

The Air Force said the drones were launched from the direction of the Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk port town in Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea.

Russian Tupolev Tu-95 bombers fired the missiles from the direction of Engels, a city in Russian Saratov Oblast, the Air Force added.

Earlier on Sept. 15, Ukraine downed all 17 Shahed drones that Russia launched targeting the country's central-western Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russia tried to hit Ukrainian bombers in response to an attack against a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol earlier this week.

On Sept. 13, Sevastopol's Sevmorzavod Shipyard in occupied Crimea suffered a strike that reportedly destroyed a Russian landing craft and seriously damaged a submarine.

UK Defense Ministry: Russian landing craft Minsk ‘almost certainly’ destroyed
The Russian landing vessel Minsk has almost certainly been “functionally destroyed” in the recent strike against the Sevmorzavod shipyard in occupied Crimea, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Sept. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.