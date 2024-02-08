Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 11 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat February 8, 2024 7:36 AM 1 min read
The remnants of a destroyed Russian Shahed drone at an exhibition in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 11 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Feb. 8, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russian forces launched 17 separate attacks that mainly targeted Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts in the latest attack.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

Drone attacks are a near daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites. Overnight on Feb. 7, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack across Ukraine that killed 5 and injured 50.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
