Air Force spokesman: Russian reconnaissance drone shot down over Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv on Feb. 23, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed on national television.

He called the work of Kyiv's air defense system "a usual day in a warring country."

This morning, a loud explosion sounded in the western part of Kyiv around 11:33 am on Feb. 23, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. The air raid alert was turned on minutes before the explosion.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian officials declared that security measures in certain regions of the country would be intensified in preparation for the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In light of Russia's defeats last year, President Zelensky cautioned earlier this month that Russia may be planning a retaliatory strike around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.