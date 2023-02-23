Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force spokesman: Russian reconnaissance drone shot down over Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 2:02 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's air defense shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Kyiv on Feb. 23, Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat confirmed on national television.

He called the work of Kyiv's air defense system "a usual day in a warring country."

This morning, a loud explosion sounded in the western part of Kyiv around 11:33 am on Feb. 23, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. The air raid alert was turned on minutes before the explosion.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian officials declared that security measures in certain regions of the country would be intensified in preparation for the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In light of Russia's defeats last year, President Zelensky cautioned earlier this month that Russia may be planning a retaliatory strike around the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine to boost security ahead of full-scale war's one-year mark
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
