Monday, February 6, 2023

Zelensky: Russia plots revenge attack in February for last year's defeats

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 12:07 am
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Feb. 5 that based on several reports, Russia is planning to do “something symbolic” in February to make up for its losses over the past year.

According to the president, Russia is putting increased pressure on various areas along the front line, as well as ramping up pressure in the "information sphere."

“We have no other option but to defend ourselves and win,” Zelensky said.

The Financial Times also reported on Feb. 5 that an unnamed Ukrainian military adviser told FT that Kyiv had received credible intelligence about Russia's intentions to launch an attack that could occur within the next ten days.

According to Andriy Chernyak, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered the capture of the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by March. 

A possible massive Russian attack could be launched near the cities of Kreminna and Lyman in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast.

“Russian occupation forces are redeploying additional assault groups, units, weapons, and military equipment to the east,” Chernyak said, FT reported.

Currently, about 326,000 Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine, and another 150,000 have already been mobilized, according to Ukraine's Chief of Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
