Thursday, March 16, 2023

Loud explosion heard in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 11:46 am
A loud explosion sounded in the western part of Kyiv on Feb. 23, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. The air raid alert was turned on minutes before the explosion.

Ukrainian authorities announced earlier this week that parts of the country would strengthen security measures ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. 

President Zelensky warned earlier this month that Russia could plot a revenge attack in February for last year's defeats.

The Spanish Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv this morning to show his country's solidarity with Ukraine.

