Air Force: Russia launches Shahed drones

The Ukrainian Air Force reported late on Aug. 15 that Russia had launched a number of Shahed kamikaze drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase in Krasnodar Oblast.

Three nationwide aerial alerts due to the threat of Russian attacks have already been issued on Aug. 15, the first during the early hours of the morning.

Russia launched 28 cruise missiles in the early morning attack, damaging civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions and killing three people.

The three people killed were employees of a factory belonging to a Swedish company in Lutsk, a city in western Ukraine 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland.

On Aug. 14, Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves using the Iranian-made kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, all of which were shot down, the Air Force reported.



