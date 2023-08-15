Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russia launches Shahed drones

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 15, 2023
Remains of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian Air Force reported late on Aug. 15 that Russia had launched a number of Shahed kamikaze drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase in Krasnodar Oblast.

Three nationwide aerial alerts due to the threat of Russian attacks have already been issued on Aug. 15, the first during the early hours of the morning.

Russia launched 28 cruise missiles in the early morning attack, damaging civilian facilities in eight Ukrainian regions and killing three people.

The three people killed were employees of a factory belonging to a Swedish company in Lutsk, a city in western Ukraine 85 kilometers east of the border with Poland.

On Aug. 14, Russia attacked Ukraine in several waves using the Iranian-made kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, all of which were shot down, the Air Force reported.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
