Air Force: Ukraine strikes Russian targets in Crimea 'methodologically and regularly'

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2024 3:24 PM 2 min read
A pillar of smoke rising purportedly from Balbek airbase shown in a video shared by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel on Jan. 31, 2024. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has certain "tools" at its disposal that means it can strike Russian military targets occupying Crimea "methodologically and regularly," Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, said in an interview with Radio Svoboda on Feb. 1.  

Videos emerged on local Telegram channels on Jan. 31 showing a series of explosions in Russian-occupied Crimea.  Air Force Commander General Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed that Balbek airfield, located a few kilometers north of Sevastopol, was hit in the attack.

While he could not yet confirm whether any aircraft had been destroyed, Ihnat said that fighter jets, such as the MiG-29 and Su-30, are usually based at Balbek.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the attack on the airbase was carried out using Scalp/Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, citing a source in the military.

"Ukrainian aviators will definitely return home to their native airfield," Oleshchuk said on Jan. 31, referring to Ukraine's 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade, which was based at the Balbek airfield before Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014.

"I also spent a lot of time at this airfield when I was a military journalist," Ihnat told Radio Svoboda.

All members of the brigade, which is now based in Lutsk Oblast in northwestern Ukraine, "want to return precisely to their base near Sevastopol, where they belong," Ihnat said, adding that Balbek is "one of the main airfields on the peninsula."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:55 PM

Russia closes border crossing with Estonia to vehicles.

Russia has closed the border crossing between Ivangorod in Leningrad Oblast and the Estonian city of Narva to vehicles, claiming reconstruction works are being carried out, the Estonian Police and Border Guard (PBGB) reported on Feb. 1.
7:23 AM

Russia claims 11 drones shot down over multiple regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed 11 drones were shot down over Belgorod, Kursk and Voronezh regions overnight on Feb. 1. Russian air defense systems reportedly intercepted eight drones over Belgorod region, two over Voronezh region and one over Kursk region.
4:08 AM

CNN: Zelensky set to dismiss Zaluzhnyi this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly set to dismiss Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi following weeks of speculation of a potential rift between the two leaders, CNN reported on Jan. 31 citing unnamed sources.
1:05 AM

Russian forces hit Kharkiv hospital.

Russian forces targeted the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk region of Kharkiv Oblast on Jan. 31 with guided aerial bombs, damaging a civilian hospital, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. No casualties were reported.
12:39 AM

Armenia formally joins ICC.

Armenia formally joined the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Jan. 31, months after ratifying the Court's Rome Statute, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Jan. 31.
