Air defense systems can counter Russia's Oreshnik missile, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert November 24, 2024 9:27 PM 2 min read
This photograph taken at a forensic expert center in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Nov. 24, 2024, shows parts of a missile that were collected for examination at the impact site in Dnipro following an attack on Nov. 21. Russia fired an experimental missile, dubbed "Oreshnik," at Ukraine for the first time. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

There are already air defense systems that can successfully take down missiles like the "Oreshnik," Russia's new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Nov. 24.

Russia first launched the weapon in an attack against Dnipro on Nov. 21. Shortly thereafter, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that "there are currently no ways of countering this weapon."

Zelensky contradicted Putin's claim on Nov. 24, saying experts were currently analyzing the wreckage of the missile and working with allies to put together a suitable response.

"The world has air defense systems capable of countering such threats," Zelensky said.

"Everyone must focus on this. Russia must feel that every step it takes to expand the war has consequences for it."

Ukraine is working with international partners "to find a response together to this latest Russian escalation," he said. Zelensky also said Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) released the first images of the missile fragments to the media.

Since Putin's announcement unveiling the Oreshnik missile, experts have called into question his claims regarding the weapon's novelty. Analysts, including Pentagon officials, have said the missile appears to be based heavily on Russia's RS-26 Rubezh IRBM.

In the wake of the Dnipro strike, Zelensky on Nov. 22 directed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to engage with international partners on acquiring advanced air defense systems.

Russia's IRBM attack followed Kyiv's first reported strike first successful strike on a military target on Russian soil using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. The Kremlin previously threatened to "respond accordingly" to long-range strikes with American weapons.

Zelensky said on Nov. 24 it was crucial for allies to respond swiftly and increase pressure on Russia.

"Putin cannot be given a single week to adapt or find countermeasures," he said.

"We must consistently do everything to force Russia into seeking peace — true peace."

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.