Protesters storm parliament in Georgia's Russian-occupied Abkhazia over controversial investment deal with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 15, 2024 5:11 PM 2 min read
The flag of the so-called Republic of Abkhazia, a Russian-occupied region of Georgia, is seen in the gallery of flags of the participating countries in the framework of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2024 (SPIEF 2024). (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Protests against a controversial investment agreement with Russia escalated into clashes in Sukhum, the capital of Russian-occupied Abkhazia. The proposed law seeks to permit Russians to purchase property in Abkhazia.

Abkhazia is internationally recognized as part of Georgia, but is under illegal Russian control.

Demonstrators rallied outside the local proxy parliament, denouncing the agreement as one-sided and advantageous only to Moscow. Despite the parliament's decision to postpone the agreement's consideration, protesters demanded an immediate vote to reject it, according to European Pravda.

The protest intensified as demonstrators reportedly surrounded key government buildings.

Echo of the Caucasus, a media outlet affiliated with Radio Liberty, reported that protesters threw eggs and bottles at law enforcement officers. Earlier, they used a car to breach part of the fence, gaining access to the area surrounding the building.

Shots were reportedly fired during the rally, but local media stated there were no casualties. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, according to Echo of the Caucasus.

Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti reported via Telegram that protesters managed to enter the parliament building and were advancing further inside.

Additionally, the AMRA-Life Telegram channel reported that Abkhaz opposition leader Levan Mykaa announced protesters would occupy the building until the president resigns. This claim has not been officially confirmed.

Abkhazia has recently drawn attention due to rumors of accelerated construction at the Ochamchire naval base, allegedly being developed by Russia. Despite satellite imagery showing construction activity, Abkhaz Foreign Minister Sergei Shamba claimed in September that there are "no plans" for a Russian naval base in the occupied region, which lacks a navy of its own.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would target Russia's Black Sea Fleet "wherever it is stationed," hinting at potential strikes on Russian-controlled areas of Georgia, including Abkhazia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
