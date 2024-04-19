Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 12, injure 35 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 1:30 PM 3 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on April 19, 2024. (State Emergency Service via Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Ukraine killed 12 people and injured 35 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on April 19.

Russia targeted nine Ukrainian oblasts – Odesa, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on the regional center of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing at least two people and injuring at least 20 others, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

The attack was conducted on the morning of April 19 and hit city center, Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov reported. A five-story building was partially destroyed, as well as the infrastructure facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-owned railway company.

Russia also attacked the region's Synelnykove district and the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad.

According to the initial report from authorities, at least five civilians, including two children, were killed, and the other six were injured in the Synelnykove district. In Kryvyi Rih, three people, aged 43, 53, and 58, were reportedly injured.

The number of casualties can increase in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as the search and rescue operation is ongoing at 1 p.m. local time.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed over the past day, according to local governor Vadym Filashkin. Two people were confirmed dead in the city of Krasnohorivka, one in the city of Selydove, and another one in the village of Ocheretyne. In total, Russian troops had attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast 18 times overnight.

Three injured persons were also reported in Kherson Oblast. Over the past day, Russia attacked 16 settlements in the region, including the city of Kherson, according to local military administration. Russian forces struck five multistorey buildings, eight houses, an administrative facility, a health care center, and a heating and gas piping network.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 19 that a 52-year-old man was wounded in the city of Vovchansk, while a 45-year-old man was injured in the village of Sorokivka. According to Syniehubov's report, Russia attacked over 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day.

Russian forces also fired 14 times at Sumy Oblast. Local military administration recorded 82 explosions and reported one injured in the Bilopillia community, which was shelled at night. In total, Russian forces struck five communities in this region.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian troops targeted critical infrastructure via drones and missiles, according to local governor Oleh Kiper. Kiper said that no casualties among civilians were recorded. The governor did not specify which settlement was under Russian attack.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was also under attack on the night of April 19. Local military administration said that Russian forces struck the region 442 times, targeting eight settlements with missiles, air-guided bombs, artillery shells, and drones. No casualties among civilians were recorded.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Editors' Picks

